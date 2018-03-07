Greeting card manufacturer to close Bardstown plant by 2019

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A greeting card manufacturer says it will close its plant in Bardstown, Kentucky, by year's end, laying off at least 450 employees.
WDRB-TV cites an American Greetings Corporation news release that says the closure comes after "an evaluation of the company's future production needs."
Mayor Dick Heaton says laid-off employees should be able to easily find work, since other local businesses are expanding and opening facilities.
Japanese package manufacturer Takigawa Corporation is set to break ground in Bardstown next month and hire at least 180 people. Three local distilleries also are expanding and hiring more workers.
Bardstown's unemployment rate sits at 3.1 percent, a full percent below the national unemployment rate measured in January.
Information from: WDRB-TV, http://www.fox41.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
