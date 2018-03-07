Opening Day tickets on sale Saturday

A limited number of 2018 Cincinnati Reds Opening Day tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 10 at 9 a.m.

Tickets are available only at the Great American Ball Park ticket windows, while supplies last.

#RedsOpeningDay tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 10 at 9 a.m. EST. A limited number of tickets remain and they will only be available at the GABP ticket windows. https://t.co/YqDxwbR4zr pic.twitter.com/N82WaYZsTB — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 7, 2018

Ticket prices range from $35 to $64 for the Reds vs. Washington Nationals Opening Day game on Thursday, March 29.

[Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will not be held on Opening Day]

There is a limit of four Opening Day tickets per person. An additional game purchase is not required.

Fans will be permitted to form a line for tickets beginning Friday, March 9 at 9 a.m. Fans will receive wristbands indicating their place in line and may not hold spots for friends or family who are not in attendance.

The Opening Day ticket sale will happen rain or shine.

