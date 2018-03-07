Police: Boy, 16, struck by train killed in eastern Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been struck by a train and killed in eastern Ohio.
The East Liverpool Review reports East Palestine police say the department was notified around 6:15 p.m. about someone having been struck.
Police say it appears the teen was trying to walk across the tracks when he was struck by a Norfolk and Southern train hauling semitrailers.
Police haven't released the boy's identity.
East Palestine is roughly 88 miles (142 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland near the Pennsylvania border.
Information from: The Review, http://www.reviewonline.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A tri-state man died Tuesday night from what police believe to be a fall at Red River Gorge.Full Story >
A tri-state man died Tuesday night from what police believe to be a fall at Red River Gorge.Full Story >
Cincinnati Customs and Border Protection agriculture agents say they found two tons of prohibited fruit.Full Story >
Cincinnati Customs and Border Protection agriculture agents say they found two tons of prohibited fruit.Full Story >
The commander of one of Cincinnati's police districts is charging the police department with discrimination, harassment, and more.Full Story >
The commander of one of Cincinnati's police districts is charging the police department with discrimination, harassment, and more.Full Story >
Pedestrians hit and killed by vehicles are being honored this week in Cincinnati.Full Story >
Pedestrians hit and killed by vehicles are being honored this week in Cincinnati.Full Story >
An overturned semi closed the ramp from Mitchell Avenue to southbound Interstate 75 Wednesday morning.Full Story >
An overturned semi closed the ramp from Mitchell Avenue to southbound Interstate 75 Wednesday morning.Full Story >