NKY man dies from fall at Red River Gorge

A tri-state man died Tuesday night from what police believe to be a fall at Red River Gorge, LEX18 reports.

The Wolfe County Coroner identified the victim Wednesday, according to LEX18, as 20-year-old Luis Fernando Carlos of the Florence/Burlington area. The coroner said Carlos died of blunt force injuries from the fall.

Police say that intoxication could be a factor, and LEX18 reports that toxicology results are pending.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team said they received a call around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday from local EMS and law enforcement.

Officials say they were told Carlos was under the influence and on top of whistling arch where he was camping with two of his friends.

Members of the search and rescue team said that Carlos' friends told him they were uncertain of his location and that he was no longer on the cliff when they arrived.

Carlos was found deceased about 150 feet from the top of the cliff line, officials say.

Wolfe County was assisted by Powell and Menifee counties during their search, officials said.

