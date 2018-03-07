Forensic scientist: Evidence muddies Ohio death penalty case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Death penalty opponents say prosecutors' theories in the case of a condemned Ohio killer set to die next month have been disproven by a forensic examination.

A report from Colorado-based Independent Forensic Services says a woman shot to death in the Toledo area in 1986 died only hours before her body was found, not days.

The company says its examination of the autopsy of Debra Ogle determined her corpse didn't show signs of decomposition normal in a body outside for a few days.

Kevin Werner is executive director of Ohioans To Stop Executions. He said Wednesday that the conclusion raises numerous questions about the conviction of death row inmate William Montgomery, whose execution is set for April 11.

Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates says evidence shows Montgomery was Ogle's killer.

