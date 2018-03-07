Bengals help Cincinnati school build new football field

A Cincinnati school is getting a new football field thanks to the Bengals.

Officials say that the Bengals along with the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program teamed up to contribute $250,000 to Activities Beyond the Classroom who will install a synthetic turf field.

The school receiving the field is South Avondale Elementary School.

Officials say the grant from the Bengals, the NFL Foundation, and Local Initiatives Support Corporation is part of more than $3 million in field refurbishment awards given this year.

“Safe recreation spaces for youth in Avondale is critical,” said Kathy Schwab, Executive Director of LISC, Greater Cincinnati. “The neighborhood has a growing youth population and this new field will allow more community usage. We celebrate this new asset and couldn’t be happier for all the opportunities it represents for the Avondale community.”

Officials say LISC identifies local, nonprofit, community-based agencies with an interest in building or refurbishing football fields in schools and neighborhood parks.

Local agencies are are provided with financial and technical assistance through the program to improve the quality and safety of fields in their communities, officials say. Those agencies also oversee the construction, maintenance, and programming of the fields.

“We are very thankful for our continued partnership with Activities Beyond the Classroom and the Cincinnati Bengals and know that our students and community will benefit tremendously from this grant. With an emphasis to grow Athletics within our elementary schools this grant comes at a perfect time for our district and we are looking forward to the opportunities it will offer.” said Athletics Manager for Cincinnati Pubic Schools Josh Hardin.

Officials say the grant is the latest in an ongoing program with the Bengals and the NFL where they plan to give $1.9 million to local schools for new fields.

Other schools include Clinton-Massie High School, Covington Catholic High School, Deer Park Jr./Sr. High School, La Salle High School, Lockland High School, Oak Hills High School, Taylor High School, Withrow University High School and Midway Elementary School, officials say.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.