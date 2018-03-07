Email threat from Australia sent to Little Miami Local Schools

An email threat of violence against Little Miami Schools was found to have originated from Australia, according to Superintendent Greg Powers.

Powers said the threat was not specific to any building.

Police agencies checked each building for anything suspicious, and all were subsequently cleared. As a precaution, each building had a heightened police presence Wednesday morning.

Teachers at the high school and junior high school were asked to keep students in classrooms and minimize students roaming hallways.

There was no lockdown put in place.

"Once again, we appreciate all of the support we have received from our local law enforcement agencies and the cooperation of our teachers, staff and students in keeping our buildings safe," Powers said.

