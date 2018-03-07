Kentucky State Parks preparing to open campgrounds

St. Tammany Parish officials held a news conference Wednesday updating the public on the arrests made in connection to a couple found submerged in a car at a Pearl River boat ramp.Full Story >
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.Full Story >
Tens of thousands of people who attended a national cheerleading competiton have been told to look out for signs of the mumps after an infected person attended the championship last month.Full Story >
The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.Full Story >
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.Full Story >
