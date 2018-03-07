UC's Gary Clark named American Conference Player of the Year

Clark also won AAC defensive player of the year and the AAC sportsmanship award. (FOX19 NOW)

University of Cincinnati senior forward Gary Clark has been honored as the American Conference Player of the Year.

Clark is the first UC player to earn the conference player of the year nod since Steve Logan won it in 2001 and 2002.

Clark, who is averaging 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds a game, also won AAC defensive player of the year and the AAC sportsmanship award along with being named First Team All-AAC.

No. 8 UC opens conference tournament play in the quarterfinals on Friday at noon in Orlando, FL. The Bearcats will play the winner of SMU and UConn.

