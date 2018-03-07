VIDEO: Vehicle narrowly misses school bus, crashes after running - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

VIDEO: Vehicle narrowly misses school bus, crashes after running red light

By Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cincinnati Police say an SUV ran a red light, narrowly missing a school bus before hitting a truck and flipping Cincinnati Police say an SUV ran a red light, narrowly missing a school bus before hitting a truck and flipping
EAST PRICE HILL, OH (FOX19) -

Security footage shows a school bus' close call with an SUV that ran a red light Wednesday morning.

Cincinnati Police say the driver behind the SUV was traveling east on Warsaw Avenue and failed to stop at a traffic light, hitting a truck driving through the intersection.

The footage from a nearby business shows the school bus hitting it's breaks as the SUV drove through the intersection.

Police say the driver of the truck was taken to taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with unknown injuries, but said she was alert and sitting in a hospital bed.

The condition of the driver of the SUV is unknown.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly