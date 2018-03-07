Woman says found tooth with blood on it while eating cashews

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman says she found a tooth with dried blood on it while eating cashews.
WOIO-TV reports Nickolette Botsford said she felt something hard while eating the nuts and vomited when she saw it looked like a tooth.
The Ravenna woman said a hospital confirmed it as a human tooth spotted with dried blood. Her hospital report says she was treated for exposure to blood or bodily fluids.
It's unclear what product Botsford was eating and where it was purchased.
Botsford called Planters' parent company, which recently picked up the tooth for testing.
Kraft Heinz Co., based in Pittsburgh and Chicago, confirmed the item was a "foreign object" and said it's investigating its manufacturing process and suppliers.
The company's email Tuesday night says it hasn't received any related complaints.
This story has been corrected to show that WOIO-TV, not WKYC, reported the story.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with murder for the death of 17-year-old Gregory Thompson, Jr., who was shot and killed on Wabash Avenue in Evanston Friday night.Full Story >
A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with murder for the death of 17-year-old Gregory Thompson, Jr., who was shot and killed on Wabash Avenue in Evanston Friday night.Full Story >
A mother in North College Hill has filed a police report claiming her son was grabbed by a teacher during recess Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
A mother in North College Hill has filed a police report claiming her son was grabbed by a teacher during recess Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Local brewers are coming home from the New York International Beer Competition with awards.Full Story >
Local brewers are coming home from the New York International Beer Competition with awards.Full Story >
An "extensive investigation of criminal activity" at various massage parlors in Anderson Township led to several arrests after a prostitution bust by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
An "extensive investigation of criminal activity" at various massage parlors in Anderson Township led to several arrests after a prostitution bust by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A Norwood man wants answers after his dog died suddenly while his family was out at dinner. He believes someone shot his dog Tuesday night while it was outside.Full Story >
A Norwood man wants answers after his dog died suddenly while his family was out at dinner. He believes someone shot his dog Tuesday night while it was outside.Full Story >