Yes, the St. Patrick's Day Parade is this Saturday -- here's a list of street closures

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Saturday, March 10, and as always, parades result in traffic being re-routed through the downtown area.

The parade will stage on Mehring Way between Gest Street and Elm Street and will travel east on Mehring Way, then north on Joe Nuxhall Way to the demarcation area on Freedom Way.

The following is a list of street closures and times that the roads will be closed.

At 9 a.m.:

Mehring Way - closed between Gest Street and Elm Street

Central Avenue- closed south of W Pete Rose Way

In order to secure the parade route, the following streets will close at 11:30 am:

Mehring Way - closed between Gest Street and E Pete Rose Way

Elm Street - closed between Freedom Way and Mehring Way

Joe Nuxhall Way - closed between Second Street and Mehring Way

Walnut Street - closed between Second Street and Ted Berry Way

Race Street - closed south of Second Street (Garage access maintained)

Freedom Way- closed between Race Street and Joe Nuxhall Way

The parade will begin at 12 p.m. and end around 2 p.m., at which time all streets will be reopened.

All parking along the parade route will be prohibited.

Metro bus service will be rerouted around the parade route.

For more information about the parade, visit: http://www.cincystpatsparade.com

