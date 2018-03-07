The Latest: Pence touts GOP tax overhaul in Kentucky visit

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Kentucky on Wednesday (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence has brought his boss's tough-on-trade theme to Kentucky bourbon country.

Speaking at a Wednesday rally to promote the Republican tax overhaul, Pence said President Donald Trump's administration is cracking down on what it sees as unfair trade practices that hurt the U.S.

Pence defended Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports.

Trump's tough talk on trade is making Kentucky's bourbon sector worried that their whiskeys could be a target of retaliation by some U.S. trade partners.

Pence also told hundreds of cheering supporters in Versailles, Kentucky, that the Republican tax cuts are revving the nation's economy. He says that millions of Americans have received bonuses or pay raises since the tax cuts took effect.

1:25 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Kentucky to promote the Republican tax overhaul, which is shaping up as a key issue in this year's midterm elections.

Pence is scheduled to visit a bakery in the central Kentucky town of Versailles on Wednesday to tout President Donald Trump's biggest legislative accomplishment.

Republicans are pinning their hopes in part on the tax overhaul in trying to retain their congressional majorities in the November election.

Pence is visiting an area with a hotly contested congressional race. Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, who was first elected in 2012, has drawn several Democratic challengers in a district that has flipped back and forth between Republicans and Democrats in recent decades.

Pence visited Lexington last summer to promote efforts to uproot the Affordable Care Act.

