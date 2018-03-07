Cincinnati city manager: Feds should investigate 'rogue element' at police department

City Manager Harry Black wants federal prosecutors to root out a "rogue element" that he says is corrupting the Cincinnati Police Department and undermining the authority of its chief.

In a string of emails and text messages obtained by The Enquirer, Black told city officials early Wednesday that some police employees are disrupting operations because they don't want to work for an African-American chief and city manager.

Black's comments came in response to an Enquirer report about an internal audit that found serious flaws with the police department's overtime practices, including raising the possibility that some in the department had intentionally manipulated the system.

Black said he intends to ask the U.S. Attorney's Office to investigate the department to determine how The Enquirer learned of the audit.

In a text sent at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday, Black said The Enquirer's reporting on the audit "reinforces my ongoing concern related to a rogue element within the Department that seeks to be disruptive and insubordinate relative to Issue 5 and the reality that you have an African American Police Chief and City Manager."

"This rogue element is corrupt," Black wrote in the text, which was sent to City Council members. "It ultimately may require the intervention of outside law enforcement to ferret out. The Enquirer is complicit in this behavior."

Black was more specific in a followup email sent at 9:08 a.m. to council members and others, saying he intends to ask the U.S. Attorney's Office to investigate. A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Ben Glassman said Wednesday he has not received a request from the city.

Black's reference to Issue 5 relates to the 2001 ballot issue that allowed the city to hire police chiefs from outside the department. The measure changed the long-standing practice of hiring chiefs from within and opened the door to a more diverse pool of candidates.

Since voters approved Issue 5, the department has had three successive African-American chiefs. Although the current chief, Eliot Isaac, came up through the ranks in Cincinnati, the previous two chiefs were hired from outside the department.

The city manager's text message came in response to an email from Mayor John Cranley seeking information about the audit, which the mayor said he had not seen. Black said he also had not seen the audit.

"If true, this is something that needs to be accounted for and fixed right away," Cranley said in his email, which he sent at 7:41 a.m.

In another email, sent at 9 a.m., Cranley responded to Black's assertion that some in the police department are "corrupt."

"Corruption is a very serious charge and we must be vigilant about it if it is true," Cranley wrote. "Who is corrupt and what have they done? Please share with us any and all elements of corruption you are aware of. It is also very disturbing if there are actions occurring that are based on you or the police chief's race. Totally unacceptable!"

Enquirer Editor Beryl Love defended the paper's reporting on the audit and responded to Black's statement that The Enquirer is "complicit" in corruption.

"The only thing we are complicit to here is making the public aware of how its tax dollars are being spent," Love said. "The Enquirer takes its watchdog role seriously and works hard to ensure our government operates in a transparent, open way."

Although the internal police audit did not become public until this week, it's been causing turmoil among high-ranking officials in the department for some time. On Monday, Police Capt. Bridget Bardua filed a sexual discrimination complaint accusing some top commanders of singling her out in the audit because she's a woman and a supporter of Isaac.

The audit found Bardua, the District 5 commander, collected overtime pay and compensatory time off valued at about $80,000 last year – $20,000 more than any other district commander. It also found that she approved overtime and compensatory time for two sergeants under her command worth at least $90,000 each.

According to the audit, the payments are part of a broader problem involving police department overtime, either because of misunderstandings about policy or intentional manipulation.

The audit is a response to a 2016 review by city officials that found police needed to conduct more regular audits of its overtime spending to prevent waste.

The audit was conducted by the department's inspections section, which is led by Capt. Jeff Butler. Bardua's complaint blames Butler and two assistant chiefs, Paul Neudigate and David Bailey, for the discriminatory behavior she describes in her complaint.

Isaac sent a memo to Black on Wednesday describing the audit as still being under his review and not approved for public release. He said the department's financial manager still has not verified the figures in the audit.

"The tone in which this audit is written is unusual for a fact gathering document," Isaac wrote. "There are several significant factors regarding the audit that are of serious concern requiring my further review."

Councilman Christopher Smitherman said council members need to see the audit now. Black said he would share it after he gets a copy himself.

Black also said it would be inappropriate to have a public discussion about the matter until an outside law enforcement agency can look into it.

Cranley, however, said the issue is too serious to withhold information from the public.

"I respectfully disagree," Cranley wrote in an email at 10:17 a.m. "There is so much being alleged – corruption, racism, misuse of taxpayer money and sex discrimination (Bardua complaint) – that our credibility will be called into question. We have to deal with these issues."

Black declined comment Wednesday. His spokesman said he would not discuss the audit because he does not consider it to be complete until the police chief signs it.

Cranley could not immediately be reached for comment.