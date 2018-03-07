'Extensive’ investigation leads to prostitution bust at multiple massage parlors

Prostitution bust at several Anderson Twp. massage parlors. (FOX19 NOW)

An "extensive investigation of criminal activity" at various massage parlors in Anderson Township led to several arrests after a prostitution bust by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators arrested four females who were employed at the businesses for prostitution and solicitation.

Pel Chin, 45, is an employee at Well Being Massage located at 7117 Salem Road.

Zhang Cuimin, 46, is an employee at Eden Massage located at 8431 Beechmont Avenue.

Chunye Jiao, 49, is an employee at Massage located at 6089 Salem Road.

Cao Haiyan, 44, is an employee at USA Spa located at 1969 Eight Mile Road.

The Cincinnati Police Department, FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are assisting in this ongoing investigation.

