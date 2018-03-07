WATCH: Historic Cincinnati Gardens begins demolition

Demolition has began on the historic Cincinnati Gardens. (FOX19 NOW)

Demolition has began on the historic Cincinnati Gardens that has been host to musical acts like The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley and Jackson 5.

The NHL Mighty Ducks, NBA Cincinnati Royals and Cincinnati Rollergirls are a few of the teams that have called the Gardens home.

The 19.5-acre site was acquired by the Redevelopment Authority in 2016.

According to the Port Authority of Cincinnati, returning this property to its highest and best use could potentially create 190 jobs.

“We are excited to get this project off the ground and sincerely appreciate the collaboration with the City of Cincinnati and regional economic development partners needed to repurpose this prominent property for future jobs," President and CEO of the Greater Cincinnati Redevelopment Authority Laura Brunner said.

Total cost for site redevelopment is more than $3MM, with funding primarily from the City of Cincinnati district tax increment financing and a state redevelopment grant, according to the port authority.

