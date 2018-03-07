'Officer Sonny Kim Memorial Highway' bill unanimously passes House

Cincinnati is a step closer to naming a section of Interstate 71 the "Officer Sonny L. Kim Memorial Highway" to honor the police officer killed in the line of duty.

On Wednesday, State Rep. Brigid Kelly announced the passage of House Bill 347, legislation to designate a portion of I-71 in Hamilton County the “Officer Sonny L. Kim Memorial Highway.”

The section of I-71 from Dana Avenue to Montgomery Road would be renamed to honor Kim.

“This is the least we can do to honor the service and sacrifice of Cincinnati Police Department Officer Sonny L. Kim, who lost his life in the line of duty in ambush while responding to a call on an overtime shift in the Madisonville neighborhood,” Kelly said in a news release. “We appreciate the Kim family trusting us with the honor of recognizing Sonny’s service, and we thank the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police and Lodge 69 for all of their support through this process.”

Kim was a Cincinnati police officer for more than 20 years and served the Madisonville area. In June of 2015 he was gunned down by Trepierre Hummons in what prosecutors called an ambush.

Kim's brothers in blue say the memorial highway will keep his memory alive reminding drivers of the ultimate sacrifice Kim made. Just the thought of it put a smile on their faces.

"I'll be driving up the highway thinking of Sonny and some of the things he said and some of the things we did together. Remember all the good times and remember all the good things he did," said Assistant Police Chief David Bailey.

The bill now moves to the Senate for further consideration.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.