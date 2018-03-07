50 million under winter storm warnings and watches in Northeast - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

50 million under winter storm warnings and watches in Northeast

(RNN) – From Maryland to Maine, the second nor’easter in a week is whipping the region.

More than 50 million people are under winter storm warnings and watches.

The powerful system means plenty of pounding waves for coastal areas and lots of snow inland. Just ask the folks in Philadelphia and New York City.

As the new snow flies, folks in the Northeast are still getting over last week’s storm that battered the region. If you look into the distance, you can almost see it.

Everyone prepares for these storms differently.

Governments do it one way.

People do it another.

Then there’s this wonderful winter phenomenon – thundersnow.  What could be better? Thunder + Snow.

For tens of thousands of school children, the storm means a snow day.

Kids love it.

Adults, not so much.

And then there’s the celebrity approach to winter.

Grab a coat, sunglasses, a hat and a cute dog – and you’re set.

Thank you, Wolverine!

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

