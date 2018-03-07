50 million under winter storm warnings and watches in Northeast

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

'Kind of awful': Another snowstorm clobbers the Northeast

(RNN) – From Maryland to Maine, the second nor’easter in a week is whipping the region.

More than 50 million people are under winter storm warnings and watches.

The powerful system means plenty of pounding waves for coastal areas and lots of snow inland. Just ask the folks in Philadelphia and New York City.

As the new snow flies, folks in the Northeast are still getting over last week’s storm that battered the region. If you look into the distance, you can almost see it.

Check it out: You can see the Noreaster impacting New England as well as the old Noreaster from last week off in the Atlantic. #WCBI pic.twitter.com/svIZ1EjTpy — Alex Puckett (@Puckettwx) March 7, 2018

Everyone prepares for these storms differently.

Governments do it one way.

Finally, here comes the snow. These plows have been waiting hours and hours at Cheesequake on the Garden State Parkway...but still need a couple inches on highway to begin plowing. @NBCNewYork @StormTeam4NY @JSHurricaneNews @GarySzatkowski pic.twitter.com/L7fVHMHFQa — Brian Thompson (@brian4NY) March 7, 2018

People do it another.

How they prep for nor’easters in #Boston. Heading to #Worcester for a foot of snow or more. Be ready and be safe. Live reports begin at 6pm pic.twitter.com/u9pDkW96qS — Mike Bettes (@mikebettes) March 7, 2018

Then there’s this wonderful winter phenomenon – thundersnow. What could be better? Thunder + Snow.

Thundersnow?! For those of you who are curious about it..check out this graphic! pic.twitter.com/x76jmT7VCB — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 7, 2018

For tens of thousands of school children, the storm means a snow day.

Who else has a snow day pic.twitter.com/h6g3uqD4iP — Olivia cella (@Olivia_blue_) March 7, 2018

Kids love it.

when there's a #noreaster but puck is life pic.twitter.com/AAfMRULZrr — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 7, 2018

Adults, not so much.

Please use extreme caution when walking on exposed sidewalks or station platforms and when boarding trains or buses. Report unsafe or slippery conditions to bus operators, train crews, or NJ TRANSIT staff. #NJTWinter pic.twitter.com/hStRAowuNj — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) March 7, 2018

I feel like ableds underestimate just how difficult it is to be out and about when there's precipitation of any kind. My joints hurt, everything is slippery and there's a thin layer of film that covers the floor indoors that rarely dries properly... pic.twitter.com/OoK8LSeNSc — Crutches&Spice?? | Creator of #DisTheOscars (@Imani_Barbarin) March 7, 2018

And then there’s the celebrity approach to winter.

Grab a coat, sunglasses, a hat and a cute dog – and you’re set.

Thank you, Wolverine!

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.