Xavier's Chris Mack named Big East Coach of the Year

Xavier head basketball coach Chris Mack was named Big East Coach of the Year for the first time in his career Wednesday afternoon.

Mack, in his ninth season as head coach, led the Musketeers to their first outright conference championship in the Big East with a 27-4 overall record and a 15-3 conference record.

No. 3 Xavier, the top seed in the Big East tournament, will face the winner of Georgetown and St. John’s on Thursday at noon in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

