Mom of boy who shot sister pleads not guilty to endangerment

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) - A woman who returned to work after discovering her 8-year-old son repeatedly shot and wounded his 4-year-old sister has pleaded not guilty to child endangerment charges.
Twenty-seven-year-old Alyssa Edwards pleaded not guilty Wednesday via video in an Ashland, Ohio court.
Prosecutors say Edwards was notified of the shooting at her home in Hayesville, roughly 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Cleveland, on Saturday and went home. Prosecutors say she checked the girl's injuries and headed back to work on a horse farm, not taking the girl to a hospital until hours after the shooting.
A message seeking comment was left Wednesday at the office of Edwards' attorney.
The girl remains hospitalized in stable condition.
