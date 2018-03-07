Kurt Franck named president of The Blade newspaper in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Block Communications Inc. has named Kurt Franck president and general manager of business operations of The Blade in Toledo.
Franck also will remain executive editor of the newspaper.
He joined The Blade in 2000 as managing editor and became executive editor in 2009.
Franck also has worked at the Sun Sentinel in Florida and with United Press International.
