Committee OKs bill to ban abortion procedure after 11 weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have advanced a bill to put more restrictions on abortions.
The proposal cleared its first hurdle Wednesday, but it's already drawing threats of a legal challenge if the limits on abortions after about 11 weeks of pregnancy become law.
The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee approved the bill two days after hearing testimony. The bill heads to the House, where GOP leaders say it has broad support.
On Monday, abortion-rights activists said the bill would ban the most common method of second-trimester abortions and warned its passage would provoke a courtroom challenge.
Rep. Addia Wuchner says her bill targets an abortion procedure she describes as "gruesome."
The measure would ban the procedure after about 11 weeks of pregnancy, except in medical emergencies.
The legislation is House Bill 454.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with murder for the death of 17-year-old Gregory Thompson, Jr., who was shot and killed on Wabash Avenue in Evanston Friday night.Full Story >
A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with murder for the death of 17-year-old Gregory Thompson, Jr., who was shot and killed on Wabash Avenue in Evanston Friday night.Full Story >
A mother in North College Hill has filed a police report claiming her son was grabbed by a teacher during recess Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
A mother in North College Hill has filed a police report claiming her son was grabbed by a teacher during recess Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Local brewers are coming home from the New York International Beer Competition with awards.Full Story >
Local brewers are coming home from the New York International Beer Competition with awards.Full Story >
An "extensive investigation of criminal activity" at various massage parlors in Anderson Township led to several arrests after a prostitution bust by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
An "extensive investigation of criminal activity" at various massage parlors in Anderson Township led to several arrests after a prostitution bust by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A Norwood man wants answers after his dog died suddenly while his family was out at dinner. He believes someone shot his dog Tuesday night while it was outside.Full Story >
A Norwood man wants answers after his dog died suddenly while his family was out at dinner. He believes someone shot his dog Tuesday night while it was outside.Full Story >