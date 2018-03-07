Committee OKs bill to ban abortion procedure after 11 weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have advanced a bill to put more restrictions on abortions.

The proposal cleared its first hurdle Wednesday, but it's already drawing threats of a legal challenge if the limits on abortions after about 11 weeks of pregnancy become law.

The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee approved the bill two days after hearing testimony. The bill heads to the House, where GOP leaders say it has broad support.

On Monday, abortion-rights activists said the bill would ban the most common method of second-trimester abortions and warned its passage would provoke a courtroom challenge.

Rep. Addia Wuchner says her bill targets an abortion procedure she describes as "gruesome."

The measure would ban the procedure after about 11 weeks of pregnancy, except in medical emergencies.

The legislation is House Bill 454.

