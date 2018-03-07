16-year-old arrested in shooting death of Purcell Marian student

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with murder for the death of 17-year-old Gregory Thompson, Jr., who was shot and killed on Wabash Avenue in Evanston Friday night.

Principal Andrew Farfsing memorialized Thompson, who was a junior at Purcell Marian, in a YouTube video.

"He was lost to senseless gun violence in the front yard of his grandmother's home," Farfsing said.

[Principal: Purcell Marian student killed in 'senseless gun violence']

The principal and other school officials heard about the teen's homicide as the boys basketball team played in their sectional tournament at Princeton High School Friday night.

"We learned about halfway through and immediately, I was there and grabbed a few other teachers and we went and sat with our students in the student section who also learned of the news right about the same time because word travels fast on social media," he said.

"We talked to the students and then waited for the end of the game and I went down into the locker room afterwards and informed our boys team. And Greg was a very good friend to many, actually most of the students athletes on our basketball team."

It is unclear if the 16-year-old will be charged as a juvenile or adult.

This is the second time in nearly three years a Purcell Marian High School student has been shot to death.

The 2015 slaying of Kelsie Crow, 17, remains unsolved after a suspect was found not guilty of murder and felonious assault charges last year.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.