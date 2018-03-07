Police searching for missing woman with developmental disability

One student died from an accidental shooting at Huffman High School.Full Story >
One student died from an accidental shooting at Huffman High School.Full Story >
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.Full Story >
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.Full Story >
A Jonesboro woman just became a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.Full Story >
A Jonesboro woman just became a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.Full Story >
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.Full Story >
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.Full Story >
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and assaulting her mother will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.Full Story >
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and assaulting her mother will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.Full Story >