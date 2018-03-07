Police searching for missing woman with developmental disability

Cincinnati Police are searching for a critically missing woman who was last seen Wednesday morning.

According to police, 40-year-old Johanna Cross, was en route to the Goodwill in Woodlawn where she is employed, but never arrived.

Johanna was wearing a purple velour jogging suit, blue coat with white fur around the hood and was carrying a small black bookbag style purse.

She is described as 5'0", 200 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.

If you see her, you're asked to contact police.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.