Kentucky man found dead after fall in Red River Gorge

CAMPTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has died from a fall at Red River Gorge.
Wolfe County Coroner Frank Porter told news media outlets that 20-year-old Luis Fernando Carlos died Tuesday evening after falling off Whistling Arch trail.
Porter said Carlos was from Florence and recently moved to Burlington.
Wolfe County Search and Rescue said on its Facebook page that Carlos was camping with friends in Red River Gorge. Searchers were called to the scene at about 7:30 p.m. and called the coroner at about 9:15 p.m. after locating the body.
