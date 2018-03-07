North College Hill Elementary teacher accused of hurting student

A mother in North College Hill has filed a police report claiming her son was grabbed by a teacher during recess Tuesday afternoon.

The mother, who asked not to be identified, said she spoke to her son at the end of the school day and he complained that his arm hurt.

The alleged incident, according to the mother, started when her son bumped another child playing basketball at North College Hill Elementary. That’s when her 7-year-old told her the teacher approached him.

“He told her, 'Get off of me, you are hurting me,'" the mother said.

Police tell FOX19 NOW an investigation is underway.

"We are looking into the complaint, otherwise no comment," said Gene Blalock, superintendent of North College Hill City Schools.

A source familiar with the investigation tells FOX19 NOW the teacher is, "amazing,” and thinks that in the end she will be vindicated.

The teacher did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

