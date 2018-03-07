Cincinnati-area brewer named Ohio Brewery of the Year - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cincinnati-area brewer named Ohio Brewery of the Year

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Local brewers are coming home from the New York International Beer Competition with awards.

The Moerlein Lager House, for example, was named Ohio Brewery of the Year. Below are a few of the local beers that brought home the hardware.

Double Gold winners:

  • Moerlein Exposition Vienna Lager
  • Moerlein Helles

Gold winners:

  • MadTree Luna Lux
  • Christian Moerlein Big Hazy

Silver:

  • MadTree Brewing Bourbon Barrel Aged 

Bronze:

  • MadTree Brewing Happy Amber

For more New York International Beer Competition results, click or tap here.

