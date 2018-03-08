Confessed killer who wants freed after 20 years due in court

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A man who confessed to killing three people and now wants to be released from an Ohio prison under a plea deal is due in court.

A judge plans to hold a hearing on Thursday in Toledo to begin deciding whether Nathaniel Cook should be required to register as a sex offender if he's released.

Cook's attorneys say a plea deal signed nearly 20 years ago says the court is bound to order his release this year.

The agreement forced Cook and his brother to admit to raping and killing young women during a string of eight murders in the 1980s.

Families of the victims say the confessions gave them needed answers, but they hope the judge will block Cook's release.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.