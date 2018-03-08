Sentencing set for man who tried to help Islamic State group

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man convicted of trying to help the Islamic State group is scheduled to be sentenced in April.
Aaron Daniels pleaded guilty last July to a charge accusing him of trying to travel to Libya to join the group.
Authorities allege Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State group operative in January 2016 and told an undercover informant that he was interested in traveling to commit violence overseas.
The 21-year-old Daniels expressed remorse last year for his actions.
Federal Judge Edmund Sargus on Wednesday scheduled sentencing for April 12.
Daniels faces up to 20 years in prison. A message was left with his attorney seeking comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hundreds of teachers in central Kentucky have rallied in front of public schools to protest proposed cuts to their retirement benefits in what could be a precursor to a statewide strike.Full Story >
Hundreds of teachers in central Kentucky have rallied in front of public schools to protest proposed cuts to their retirement benefits in what could be a precursor to a statewide strike.Full Story >
Snow squalls combined with frigid temperatures turned Tri-State highways icy Thursday.Full Story >
Snow squalls combined with frigid temperatures turned Tri-State highways icy Thursday.Full Story >
Services have been announced for 17-year-old Gregory Thompson, Jr., a junior at Purcell Marian, who was shot and killed at his grandmother's house on Wabash Avenue in Evanston Friday night.Full Story >
Services have been announced for 17-year-old Gregory Thompson, Jr., a junior at Purcell Marian, who was shot and killed at his grandmother's house on Wabash Avenue in Evanston Friday night.Full Story >
Walmart plans to hand out bonuses to employees across the country Thursday.Full Story >
Walmart plans to hand out bonuses to employees across the country Thursday.Full Story >