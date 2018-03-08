Condemned Ohio killer claims innocence, asks for mercy

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Lawyers for a condemned Ohio inmate scheduled to die next month say he's innocent and should be spared.

The attorneys say there are too many unanswered questions surrounding the conviction of William Montgomery. Those include alternative suspects and a discrepancy in the date of death of one of two women Montgomery was accused of shooting.

Montgomery received a death sentence for the 1986 slaying of Debra Ogle in the Toledo area. He's scheduled to die April 11.

The Ohio Parole Board plans to hear arguments Thursday for and against clemency for the 52-year-old Montgomery.

Prosecutors say evidence points to Montgomery as the killer and he should be denied mercy.

