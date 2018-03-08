Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

As another dangerous nor’easter creeps up the East Coast, a snow plow driver found a memorable way to warn everyone to stay off the roads.Full Story >
As another dangerous nor’easter creeps up the East Coast, a snow plow driver found a memorable way to warn everyone to stay off the roads.Full Story >
As the new snow flies, folks in the Northeast are still getting over last week’s storm that battered the region.Full Story >
As the new snow flies, folks in the Northeast are still getting over last week’s storm that battered the region.Full Story >
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.Full Story >
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.Full Story >
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.Full Story >
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.Full Story >
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.Full Story >
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.Full Story >
As another dangerous nor’easter creeps up the East Coast, a snow plow driver found a memorable way to warn everyone to stay off the roads.Full Story >
As another dangerous nor’easter creeps up the East Coast, a snow plow driver found a memorable way to warn everyone to stay off the roads.Full Story >
As the new snow flies, folks in the Northeast are still getting over last week’s storm that battered the region.Full Story >
As the new snow flies, folks in the Northeast are still getting over last week’s storm that battered the region.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.Full Story >
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.Full Story >
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.Full Story >
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.Full Story >
As another dangerous nor’easter creeps up the East Coast, a snow plow driver found a memorable way to warn everyone to stay off the roads.Full Story >
As another dangerous nor’easter creeps up the East Coast, a snow plow driver found a memorable way to warn everyone to stay off the roads.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandFull Story >
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandFull Story >
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleFull Story >
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleFull Story >
A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizanceFull Story >
A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizanceFull Story >
Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-electionFull Story >
Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-electionFull Story >
Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-electionFull Story >
Two high-profile Texas district attorneys have fallen short in their bids for re-electionFull Story >
West Virginia teachers returned to work as schools reopened Wednesday, still ecstatic at winning a sizeable pay increase through a massive mobilization that didn't back down when leaders offered less than what they wantedFull Story >
West Virginia teachers returned to work as schools reopened Wednesday, still ecstatic at winning a sizeable pay increase through a massive mobilization that didn't back down when leaders offered less than what they wantedFull Story >
Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policyFull Story >
Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policyFull Story >
Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidlyFull Story >
Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidlyFull Story >
A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his carFull Story >
A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his carFull Story >
Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policiesFull Story >
Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policiesFull Story >