Storm moves up East Coast dumping snow, knocking out power

As another dangerous nor’easter creeps up the East Coast, a snow plow driver found a memorable way to warn everyone to stay off the roads.Full Story >
As the new snow flies, folks in the Northeast are still getting over last week’s storm that battered the region.Full Story >
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.Full Story >
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.Full Story >
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policyFull Story >
Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidlyFull Story >
A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his carFull Story >
Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policiesFull Story >
The Trump administration greeted North Korea's reported willingness to negotiate away its nuclear weapons with a combination of hopefulness and skepticismFull Story >
House Speaker is calling upon President Donald Trump to take a 'more surgical approach' to trade and back off his threat to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum importsFull Story >
Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.Full Story >
Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak caseFull Story >
Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predatorsFull Story >
Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snowFull Story >
