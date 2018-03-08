Hotel employee shot, killed while working inside lobby

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) - Police say an Ohio hotel employee who was shot while working behind the counter has died.
Authorities were called to the Hampton Inn in Fairborn around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police found the victim behind the counter in the hotel lobby, and he was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police are now searching for two male suspects.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.
