Bob Knight jersey stolen from high school fundraiser

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - Organizers of a fundraiser for an Ohio high school say someone stole a jersey worn by Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Knight.
The Independent in Massillon reports the jersey was reported missing during a fundraiser for the Fairless High School baseball team at a Massillon bowling alley Saturday.
The legendary Indiana Hoosiers coach was born in Massillon.
Nykole Zimmer, president of the school's Baseball Mom's Club board, says about 120 people attended the fundraiser. But she says everyone was either relatives of baseball players or school alumni.
The jersey was donated by Brewster Village Councilman Dave Godwin. He had purchased it from an auction website and estimated it to be worth $250.
Zimmer says the school is offering amnesty for whoever returns the jersey.
Information from: The Independent, http://www.indeonline.com
