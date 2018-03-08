Churchill Downs holding job fair for spring meet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Churchill Downs is holding a job fair to fill various positions as it prepares for its spring meet, which includes the Kentucky Derby.

The track says in a statement that Saturday's event will include positions at Churchill Downs and its vendor partners. Available jobs include ushers, security guards, ticket takers, valets, food service workers and more.

The 10-week spring meet starts on April 28 and runs through June 30. It includes the Kentucky Oaks on May 4 and the Kentucky Derby on May 5.

The job fair is being held at Millionaires' Row 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

