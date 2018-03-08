Kentucky man who made Molotov cocktails gets 20 years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Kentucky man who made five Molotov cocktails to blow-up a school has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, without the possibility of parole.
U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman says in statement 20-year-old Trey Alexander Gwathney-Law was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Greg N. Stivers for making and possessing illegal firearms. The statement says Gwathney-Law told an acquaintance he made the cocktails to blow up Franklin-Simpson County Middle School.
According to the plea agreement, Gwathney-Law made them in 2015 using glass bottles filled with flammable liquid. One Mountain Dew, one Sprite, and two Dr. Pepper bottles had a cloth wick stuffed inside. A root beer bottle had a carbon dioxide cartridge containing explosive powder and pieces of paper that appeared to have been soaked in the liquid.
