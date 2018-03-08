Most campgrounds reopening Friday at Land Between the Lakes

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area says it plans to open most campgrounds and attractions on Friday but will have some flood-related limitations.

A camping closure order was put in place on Feb. 28. The park said in a news release that many areas remain under water, and some areas experienced erosion. Receding waters will leave debris that could cause a hazard to visitors. The park also says visitors should not drive in standing water and should exercise continued caution when visiting the area.

Details of flood-related impact and open and closed status is available online . The website provides further information regarding specific locations.

Land Between the Lakes manages more than 170,000 acres in western Kentucky and Tennessee.

