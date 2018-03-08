NB I-71 closes at Fields Ertel as early morning burst of snow, frigid temperatures cause crashes, icy travel conditions

Eastbound Interstate 275 is closed at Winton Road due to ice, crashes Thursday morning. (www.ohgo.com)

An early morning burst of snow and frigid temperatures have the morning commute off to a rough start.

Two major highways are shut down due to icy roads and crashes:

Northbound Interstate 71 at Fields Ertel Road in Sycamore Township

Eastbound I-275 at Winton Road in Forest Park

Multiple crashes began coming in shortly after 4 a.m.

Temperatures are below freezing at 29 degrees and wind chills are in the teens.

Police from Forest Park to Montgomery are asking dispatchers to scramble salt trucks to treat the icy roads.

The westbound I-275 bridge over I-71 is "covered in ice," dispatchers said.

