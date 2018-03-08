Criminal charge dropped in fight that ended in fatal injury

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southwestern Indiana magistrate has dismissed a reckless homicide charge in the death of a man who was injured in a so-called play fight.
Vanderburgh County prosecutors had asked that the charge against 27-year-old Daniel Cundiff of Evansville be dropped after his friend's death was deemed "more accidental in nature than reckless."
The Evansville Courier & Press reports that a magistrate dismissed the charge Tuesday. Sixty-year-old Larry Stephenson died months after he suffered spinal fractures and paralysis in the fight.
Court documents show Stephenson and friends were visiting Cundiff's home in November 2016. Stephenson, who was intoxicated, initiated a play fight with Cundiff outside.
The men were wrestling when Cundiff picked up Stephenson, then slipped and dropped him. Stephenson suffered head and neck injuries.
Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hundreds of teachers in central Kentucky have rallied in front of public schools to protest proposed cuts to their retirement benefits in what could be a precursor to a statewide strike.Full Story >
Hundreds of teachers in central Kentucky have rallied in front of public schools to protest proposed cuts to their retirement benefits in what could be a precursor to a statewide strike.Full Story >
Snow squalls combined with frigid temperatures turned Tri-State highways icy Thursday.Full Story >
Snow squalls combined with frigid temperatures turned Tri-State highways icy Thursday.Full Story >
Services have been announced for 17-year-old Gregory Thompson, Jr., a junior at Purcell Marian, who was shot and killed at his grandmother's house on Wabash Avenue in Evanston Friday night.Full Story >
Services have been announced for 17-year-old Gregory Thompson, Jr., a junior at Purcell Marian, who was shot and killed at his grandmother's house on Wabash Avenue in Evanston Friday night.Full Story >
Walmart plans to hand out bonuses to employees across the country Thursday.Full Story >
Walmart plans to hand out bonuses to employees across the country Thursday.Full Story >