Teen arrested in fatal shooting of Ohio high school student

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in Juvenile Court in Cincinnati for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student last week.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday by Cincinnati police in Friday's slaying of Gregory Thompson Jr., who was found dead inside his grandmother's home.
The 16-year-old is being held in Hamilton County's juvenile detention center.
Police haven't released any details about the shooting.
Thompson was a junior at Purcell Marian High School in Cincinnati. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cincinnati.
