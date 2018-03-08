2 men arrested in New Year's fatal shootings in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say two men have been arrested in a New Year's Day shooting in Columbus that killed a man and a pregnant woman and severely wounded a 15-year-old boy.

Columbus police say 18-year-old Mario Wade and 19-year-old Christian Dillion, both of Columbus, were arrested Wednesday and charged with murder. They're charged with fatally shooting 23-year-old Keith Williams III, 21-year-old Marlazia Jones-Mattox and the 15-year-old, who police haven't identified, at a Columbus home.

Police have not said what led to the shootings.

Homicide detectives say Jones-Mattox was 35 months pregnant and that doctors delivered a baby boy who survived after she was shot.

Detectives say they haven't been able to interview the 15-year-old because of his "severe permanent injuries."

Court records don't indicate whether Wade and Dillon have attorneys yet.

