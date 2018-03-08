Driver sentenced in Downtown hit-and-run that killed St. Ursula grad

A woman convicted of intentionally hitting an 18-year-old with her car in downtown Cincinnati last spring, killing her, learned her fate Thursday.

"I'm sorry to the family and I wish it hadn't happened," Briana Benson said just before a Hamilton County judge sentenced her to 18 years to life in prison. Her driver's license also was suspended for life.

Earlier this year, a jury found Benson, 21, guilty of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, felonious assault and leaving the scene of a crime.

Hamilton County prosecutors said Benson ran down Maddie Hart, dragging her for 88 feet, on March 26, 2017 after a fight among a group of girls on Walnut and Seventh streets outside Aronoff Center.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video on three different recordings, including a city traffic cam video .

Benson had alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in her system. Hart had alcohol and a trace amount of marijuana. She and her friends had been bar-hopping that night, according to testimony.

Her mother said in court Thursday she has "a hole in my heart and it will be there for the rest of my life."

Maddie Hart’s dad credits Cincy PD for “doing their job.” On his daughter’s death: “My wife cries all the time. We suffered greatly. Every holiday will be different.” @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/zQksOLTSqh — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) March 8, 2018

Briana Benson enters courtroom to be sentenced for running over Maddie Hart downtown last spring. Benson found guilty of murder and other charges. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/5EZqcIgXBL — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) March 8, 2018

