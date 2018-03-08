Driver sentenced in Downtown hit-and-run that killed St. Ursula - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Driver sentenced in Downtown hit-and-run that killed St. Ursula grad

By Mike Schell, Reporter
By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Briana Benson in court Thursday. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Schell) Briana Benson in court Thursday. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Schell)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A woman convicted of intentionally hitting an 18-year-old with her car in downtown Cincinnati last spring, killing her, learned her fate Thursday.

"I'm sorry to the family and I wish it hadn't happened," Briana Benson said just before a Hamilton County judge sentenced her to 18 years to life in prison. Her driver's license also was suspended for life. 

Earlier this year, a jury found Benson, 21, guilty of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, felonious assault and leaving the scene of a crime.

Hamilton County prosecutors said Benson ran down Maddie Hart, dragging her for 88 feet, on March 26, 2017 after a fight among a group of girls on Walnut and Seventh streets outside Aronoff Center.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video on three different recordings, including a city traffic cam video .

Benson had alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in her system. Hart had alcohol and a trace amount of marijuana. She and her friends had been bar-hopping that night, according to testimony.

Her mother said in court Thursday she has "a hole in my heart and it will be there for the rest of my life."

