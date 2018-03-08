Feds: 12 charged for distributing fentanyl tied to Mexican drug cartel

Federal officials have charged 12 individuals in an international narcotics and money laundering conspiracy.

Members of the group allegedly distributed fentanyl from Mexico in Middletown, Ohio and sent proceeds back to the Sinaloa Drug Cartel in Mexico.

More than 45 additional defendants have been charged in connection to this case in other cities and districts.

U.S. Attorney Ben Glassman, as well as officials from the FBI, Cincinnati police, Middletown police, the Ohio State Patrol will announce more details in a news conference at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

