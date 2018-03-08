International Women's Day: #MeToo, #TimesUp and beyond - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

International Women's Day: #MeToo, #TimesUp and beyond

(RNN) – International Women’s Day is more than a century old, but this year’s celebration many be more significant than most.

With the rise of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, women’s issues are in the headlines and shouted from the stage at awards shows.

Social media reflects that surge in energy. Some of the International Women’s Day posts are serious and thoughtful. Others are a bit more lighthearted.

All celebrate women’s contributions and how they’ve changed the world.

UN Women

More than 60 years after it was created, the United Nations first celebrated International Women’s Day in 1975.

UNESCO

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization pushes for more Wiki articles about women.

McDonald’s

Upside down over #IWD2018.

Israel

Women are required to serve in the military unless they get an exemption.

Sudarsan Pattnaik

The international sand artist creates a sculpture of the president of the Supreme Council in Bahrain.

Barbie

The toymaker creates female role model dolls.

British Royal Family

Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle encourage girls to study science, technology, engineering and math.

LEGO

The toymaker strikes a NASA theme.

Noa Noa New Zealand

The womenswear maker celebrates all women.

Nobel Prize

The organization salutes the 49 women who have won it.

Bill Gates

Through the Gates Foundation, the Microsoft founder promotes equality in an #EqualisGreater video.

KFC Malaysia

The Colonel gives a tip of the hat to the other Sanders, Claudia.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly