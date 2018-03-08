International Women's Day: #MeToo, #TimesUp and beyond

(RNN) – International Women’s Day is more than a century old, but this year’s celebration many be more significant than most.
With the rise of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, women’s issues are in the headlines and shouted from the stage at awards shows.
What a moment! ???????????? #FrancesMcDormand bringing all the women at the #Oscars to their feet to support and celebrate women’s stories and women filmmakers.? #MondayMuse (Via @abcnews) pic.twitter.com/s3u7QRunEM— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) March 5, 2018
Social media reflects that surge in energy. Some of the International Women’s Day posts are serious and thoughtful. Others are a bit more lighthearted.
All celebrate women’s contributions and how they’ve changed the world.
More than 60 years after it was created, the United Nations first celebrated International Women’s Day in 1975.
Happy International #WomensDay! #TimeIsNow to support each other, believe in each other & encourage each other to speak up for rights & gender equality! https://t.co/Non0GlY9S5 #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/kJJ0zBF1Oy— UN Women (@UN_Women) March 8, 2018
The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization pushes for more Wiki articles about women.
25.000 articles are created everyday on #Wikipedia, yet only 17% of biographies are about women.— UNESCO (@UNESCO) March 7, 2018
The #TimeIsNow to bridge the gender gap in the digital space!
On 8 March join #wiki4women! ?? https://t.co/Bpydhqcgfd#InternationalWomensDay #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/OAIqQ6e81Y
Upside down over #IWD2018.
Today, we flip our Golden Arches to celebrate the women who have chosen McDonald's to be a part of their story, like the Williams family. In the U.S. we’re proud to share that 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women. https://t.co/6z88OhjXpO pic.twitter.com/hXfOi3wWQf— McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 8, 2018
Women are required to serve in the military unless they get an exemption.
As Israel joins the world in marking #InternationalWomensDay - here are 5 interesting facts to know about #women in Israel. Watch:???@Twitterwomen @womensday #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/9O0zIAL23t— Israel ????? (@Israel) March 7, 2018
The international sand artist creates a sculpture of the president of the Supreme Council in Bahrain.
Greetings to all on the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay. Let’s reduce the gender gap and empower women. I’m in #Bahrain now and created this SandArt on President of the Supreme Council for Women in Bahrain HRH Sabika bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa. #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/fakE114abD— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 7, 2018
The toymaker creates female role model dolls.
In honor of #InternationalWomensDay, we are committed to shining a light on empowering female role models past and present in an effort to inspire more girls.— Barbie (@Barbie) March 6, 2018
Join the conversation by sharing your role models using #MoreRoleModels. pic.twitter.com/5oJnZywk7s
Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle encourage girls to study science, technology, engineering and math.
To celebrate #IWD2018, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are attending an event hosted by @Stemettes that aims to inspire the next generation of women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM). pic.twitter.com/7A5pqrZeZO— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2018
The toymaker strikes a NASA theme.
Celebrating strength and determination...with some of our @NASA heroes. ???? Happy International Women's Day! #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2018 #LEGOWomenOfNASA #WomenOfNASA pic.twitter.com/x74BbL987Y— LEGO® Ideas (@LEGOIdeas) March 8, 2018
The womenswear maker celebrates all women.
Happy #InternationalWomensDay. We’re all Wonder Woman xx pic.twitter.com/J3Ph00QmRD— Noa Noa New Zealand (@NoaNoa_NZAUS) March 7, 2018
Nobel Prize
The organization salutes the 49 women who have won it.
Happy International Women's Day! We're celebrating the women who have changed the world.— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) March 8, 2018
Here's all of the amazing women who have received the #NobelPrize and their remarkable achievements at the time of the award. #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/isKJHSGjsj
Bill Gates
Through the Gates Foundation, the Microsoft founder promotes equality in an #EqualisGreater video.
The evidence is clear: if you want to empower women and girls, give them the power to decide what to do with their own money. #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/YO5gJ6f7Zl— Bill Gates (@BillGates) March 8, 2018
The Colonel gives a tip of the hat to the other Sanders, Claudia.
This International Women's Day, we want to celebrate another Sanders.— KFCmalaysia (@KFCmalaysia) March 8, 2018
Learn more about her story at https://t.co/FVSHdlkfHV, and share your own about the woman who has made a difference in your life with us on Instagram by tagging #KFCIWD! pic.twitter.com/Kch6kG6zDL
