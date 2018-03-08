Walmart employees in Ohio and Kentucky receive cash bonuses Thursday

Walmart plans to hand out bonuses to employees across the country Thursday.

Associates in Ohio will receive $18.1 million in combined bonuses, the company wrote in a press release.

Kentucky employees are receiving approximately $11.8 million in combined bonuses.

For most eligible Walmart workers, that means a one-time cash bonus of up to $1,000

Most of the cash bonuses are tied to recent changes in the tax law, Walmart officials said.

Companies like Walmart have announced employee bonuses since President Donald Trump signed the new tax bill into law last December. Under the new law, large companies will see their top tax rate drop to 21 percent from 35 percent under the old law, the Associated Press reports.

In January, Walmart announced the bonuses and a plan to increase the starting wage for all hourly associates in the U.S. to at least $11. The corporation has also expanded parental leave benefits and adoption assistance benefits.

The new benefits were announced the same day at least 50 Walmart-owned Sam’s Club stores were shuttered.

Walmart, the country’s largest private employer, operates 170 stores in Ohio and 105 in Kentucky.

