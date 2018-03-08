Services announced for slain Purcell Marian student

Services have been announced for 17-year-old Gregory Thompson, Jr., a junior at Purcell Marian, who was shot and killed at his grandmother's house on Wabash Avenue in Evanston Friday night.

Funeral visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Purcell Marian's chapel on Hackberry Street and on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. The burial will follow the Saturday visitation at Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church on Ezzard Charles Drive.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with murder for the death of Thompson.

Principal Andrew Farfsing thanked the community for their outpouring of support in a YouTube video on Wednesday.

"Thank you to the community and everyone in it for all the prayers, all the well wishes, the positive thoughts, the positive messages, the support, the flowers, the cards... it really means a lot.

The warmth that was felt from you this week was powerful. And it certainly made a difference in the lives of our students and staff," he said.

Former coaches from Thompson's time as a football player for the Summit Knights football program remember him as a hard worker full of talent even at a young age.

"Everybody knew his talent, but Gregory wanted to be known for his work ethic," said LaDon Laney, one of Thompson's former coaches. "Gregory was one of the hardest-working kids I ever coached."

It is unclear if the 16-year-old will be charged as a juvenile or adult. FOX19 NOW has not identified the teenager since he is a minor.

This is the second time in nearly three years a Purcell Marian High School student has been shot to death.? The 2015 slaying of Kelsie Crow, 17, remains unsolved after a suspect was found not guilty of murder and felonious assault charges last year.

