Family of man who died at Kentucky jail files lawsuit

GREENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The family of a man who died at a Kentucky jail is suing the county, its jailer and certain members of the jail's staff.

The federal lawsuit alleges 34-year-old Harold Waymon English Jr.'s civil rights were violated and the conduct resulting in his June 2017 death was "intentional or grossly negligent." It also says English was subjected to cruel punishment at Muhlenberg County Detention Center, among other issues.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports the state medical examiner ruled English's death was alcohol-related. State regulations require inmates in detoxification cells be checked every 20 minutes, but a state review found more than two hours passed before English was checked the night before his death. He was discovered when breakfast was being served.

The county has until March 19 to respond.

Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com

