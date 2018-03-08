Police: Teen saw shooting as experiment, showed no remorse

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a teenager accused of fatally shooting two high school classmates and wounding several others showed no remorse when talking about the carnage. Police say Gabriel Ross Parker seemed to view his actions as a science experiment.
Parker has been charged as an adult in the Jan. 23 shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky. Media reports Wednesday and Thursday cite court documents and videos released after the case was moved to adult court. Parker turned 16 after the shooting.
Marshall County Sheriff's Capt. Matt Hilbrecht testified that Parker told police he was interested in science and wanted to see how people would react. He said Parker showed no emotion during the interview and described him as "cold, callous."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
