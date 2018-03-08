Assistant Police Chief: City Manager 'rogue' comments are 'reckless, unfortunate, grossly inaccurate'

The second highest ranking police official at the Cincinnati Police Department who has been with the agency more than three decades calls City Manager Harry Black’s assertion that a “rogue element” is corrupting the agency “reckless, unfortunate and grossly inaccurate.”

Executive Assistant Police Chief Dave Bailey made the comments Thursday in a letter to Fraternal Order of Police President Sgt. Dan Hils that Hils posted on "Support the Blue in Cincy" Facebook page.

Bailey also is among two other top ranking police officials blamed in a sexual discrimination EEOC complaint against the police department that District 5 Captain Bridget Bardua filed Monday.

Reached for comment, Bailey confirmed he wrote the letter that Hils posted online.

He declined further comment, saying the letter spoke for itself:

Dan,

Since we initially talked there are many accusations that have been made by the City Manager and Department commanders. In my view, these comments are reckless, unfortunate and grossly inaccurate. They are not only self serving, they are irresponsible and harmful to the agency. Rest assured I'm confident additional information will come to light that will invalidate these claims.

As you know I am in a legal position which prohibits me from speaking more specifically. I want you to know I have the utmost respect and appreciation for the men and women who work hard everyday to provide professional police services to our communities. I am equally proud of our community partners who make our city safe, and finally, I have been fortunate to have a career serving this agency. As those in power attempt to tarnish I will remain loyal to CPD, it's members and the FOP. Thanks for all your assistance in this matter."

Bailey has been with the police department since June 1987 and has worked in all five police districts and nearly every other area of the police department.

On Wednesday, the city manager called for federal prosecutors to investigate what he calls "a rogue element" that is corrupt in the police department.

Black said he is concerned our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer obtained a draft form of an audit on police overtime.

A copy FOX19 NOW received from a city spokesman Wednesday concluded overtime has bad oversight, confusion about the rules and "intentional actions of maximize compensation."

It "reinforces my ongoing concern related to a rogue element within the Department that seeks to be disruptive and insubordinate relative to Issue 5 and the reality that you have an African American Police Chief and City Manager," Black wrote in a text message released by Mayor John Cranley's office.

"This rogue element is corrupt. It ultimately may require the intervention of outside law enforcement to ferret out."

Cranley asked Black to be more transparent and immediate.

"I respectfully disagree," he wrote back "There is so much being alleged—corruption, racism, misuse of taxpayer money and sex discrimination (Bardua complaint)....that our credibility will be called into question. We have to deal with these issues.

"You can certainly send anything to the US Attorney, but presumably what you send will be a public record. While waiting for whatever they might do, we have to make sure this city is operating appropriately.

"You mention adding context to the audit. Maybe you should prepare a written response that explains the many other concerns that you have. Maybe that is a better forum to respond thoughtfully than in city council today. However, the public deserves explanations sooner rather than later."

