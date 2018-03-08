Documents: Plan to get $10,000 purse ended with 2 dead

LIGONIER, Ind. (AP) - Court documents say a man told investigators he fatally shot two people in northern Indiana while trying to retrieve a Prada purse worth nearly $10,000.

The (Kendallville) News-Sun reports 35-year-old Michael Johnson of Fort Wayne told investigators that he shot 30-year-old Justin Adams and 39-year-old Amanda Feldstein on Monday night at an apartment complex in Ligonier (lihg-uh-NEER'). He was arrested following a vehicle chase.

Court records don't list a lawyer for Johnson.

Johnson is jailed on a parole violation, pending anticipated charges in the slayings. A Noble County judge on Wednesday found probable cause to hold Johnson without bond on two counts of murder.

Johnson reportedly told police that two women accompanied him to get the purse under the guise of conducting a methamphetamine deal. The women also are jailed.

Information from: The News-Sun, http://www.kpcnews.com

